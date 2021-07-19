Qualtrics International (XM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XM stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.88.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

