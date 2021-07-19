Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 78,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.