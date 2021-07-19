Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 million, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.07 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

