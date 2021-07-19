QVT Financial LP Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

QVT Financial LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 163,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,470,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,008,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,684,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 540,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,498,293. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

