Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,782,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,910,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,679,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,007,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,955,000.

MSACU stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

