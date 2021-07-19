Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,782,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,910,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,679,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,007,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,955,000.

MSACU stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medicus Sciences Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

