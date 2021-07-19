Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) COO Sells $4,000,800.00 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,800.00.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

