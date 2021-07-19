Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 220.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

