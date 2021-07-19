RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $30,230.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $30,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, William Ho sold 8,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $46,800.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $19,870.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $29.86 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.05.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

