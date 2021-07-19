RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 895,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $29.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.05. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $223,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,278. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

