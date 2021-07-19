Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,665 shares of company stock worth $2,672,670 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

