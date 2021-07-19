Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Reduced by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 695,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,173,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,307. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.17. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

