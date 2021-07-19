Redmile Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,824,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,903,000. Redmile Group LLC owned about 11.14% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Shares of LVTX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,459. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.