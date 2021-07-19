Redmile Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,824,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625,939 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.09% of Epizyme worth $76,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Epizyme by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Epizyme by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.08. 12,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,632. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $721.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

