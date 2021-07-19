Redmile Group LLC Decreases Stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,636 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $23,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,674,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 77.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 624.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

GRTS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. 3,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.13. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

