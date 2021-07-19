Redmile Group LLC Lowers Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,362 shares during the quarter. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned about 5.38% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $96,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,721,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

ZNTL stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. 1,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,573. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,589,420.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,032 shares of company stock worth $10,798,251. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

