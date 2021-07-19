Redmile Group LLC Purchases Shares of 829,159 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 829,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,289,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.9% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.12 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000,000.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,605,002. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

