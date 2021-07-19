Redmile Group LLC Takes $47.45 Million Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,541,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,454,000. Redmile Group LLC owned about 2.09% of Nuvation Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NUVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $8.32. 4,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,553. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

