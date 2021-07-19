Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 726.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 602.40 ($7.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 658.19. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

