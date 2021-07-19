Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of G1 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,550. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.24. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

