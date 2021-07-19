Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 360,800 Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 360,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Playa Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.63 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $282,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.