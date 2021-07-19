Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 100.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,468 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PLx Pharma were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLXP. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

PLXP opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23. PLx Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $381.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 5.07.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). Analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

