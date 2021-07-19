Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 67.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 26.2% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBE stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.99 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

