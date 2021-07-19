Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 222,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.10 million, a PE ratio of -74.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

