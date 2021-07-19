Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth about $620,000. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 22.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 49.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

NUGT opened at $57.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $119.80.

