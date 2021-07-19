Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Provention Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after buying an additional 537,620 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Provention Bio by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 152,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $386.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVB has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

