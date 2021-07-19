Renasant Bank Acquires 116 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $283.65 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

