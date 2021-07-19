Renasant Bank Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.5% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock opened at $91.15 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.