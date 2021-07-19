Renasant Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

