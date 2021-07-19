Renasant Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IEFA stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89.

