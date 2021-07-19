Renasant Bank Sells 8,839 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 45.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

