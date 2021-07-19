Renasant Bank Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Renasant Bank reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

