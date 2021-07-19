REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.0547

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, REPO has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $14,696.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00100788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00145630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,819.82 or 0.99798133 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

