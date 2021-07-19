Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

