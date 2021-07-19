Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,053,300 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Shares of Resolute Mining stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.44. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.