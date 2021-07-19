Reviewing ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -132.96% Auxly Cannabis Group -161.57% -38.03% -20.43%

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Auxly Cannabis Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$4.23 million N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $37.92 million 4.80 -$63.77 million N/A N/A

ProMIS Neurosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProMIS Neurosciences and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.83%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

