Reviewing Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) & Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 24.73% 17.77% 0.89% Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada $45.54 billion 3.16 $8.50 billion $5.93 17.04 Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.12 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Royal Bank of Canada and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 0 3 9 0 2.75 Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 1 0 3.00

Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $126.21, suggesting a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada. The Wealth Management segment offers a comprehensive suite of investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. The Insurance segment refers to a range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group, and reinsurance products. The Investor and Treasury Services segment comprises of asset services and a provider of cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients worldwide. The Capital Markets segment covers banking, finance and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks around the world. The Corporate Support segment consists of technology and operations services. The company was founded by J. W. Merkell, Edward Kenny, T. C. Kinnear, James B. Duffus, William Cunard, John Tobin, George P. Mitchell and Jeremiah Northup in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking. The Long-term Savings segment offers insurance as well as management of retirement savings accounts such as pensions. The Brokerage Sector segment comprises the subsidiaries and provides products and services to individuals and corporations including brokerage services, financial advisory, portfolio structuring and management, asset management, investment banking and sale of investment funds, and equity and debt instruments. The SOFOM and Other Finance Companies segment refers to the activities of Arrendadora y Factor Banorte (leasing and factoring), Almacenadora Banorte (warehousing), and Solida Administradora de Portafolios. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

