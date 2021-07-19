Reviewing Yalla Group (YALA) & The Competition

Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Yalla Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Yalla Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yalla Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yalla Group Competitors 888 3704 7769 258 2.59

Yalla Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Yalla Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Yalla Group Competitors -17.05% -18.88% -4.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million $3.21 million -842.00 Yalla Group Competitors $6.65 billion $1.40 billion 40.28

Yalla Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yalla Group competitors beat Yalla Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.