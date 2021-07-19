Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Rexel to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.78.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21. Rexel has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

