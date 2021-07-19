Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Up 32.6% in June

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

RNMBY opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $1.0075 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

