Richard F. Ambrose Sells 3,500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,920.00.

Richard F. Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48.

NYSE LMT opened at $377.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $7,879,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,286,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

