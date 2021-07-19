Richard K. Prins Sells 15,827 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $299,130.30.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $39.98 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

