Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth $90,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELL opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

