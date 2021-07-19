RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) EVP John H. Marlow Sells 15,000 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) EVP John H. Marlow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $478,050.00.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90.

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48.

NYSE:RNG opened at $273.79 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

