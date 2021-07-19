Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 1,900 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,900 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $43,396.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $82,080.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $70,680.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $107,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.

NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $24.45 on Monday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period.

