Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 433,685 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises about 31.6% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned 3.99% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $112,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,643,732.25. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. 5,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

