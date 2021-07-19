Roth Capital Lowers GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPX. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $20.17 on Thursday. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GP Strategies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.