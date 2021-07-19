Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 16,047 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $37,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23.

