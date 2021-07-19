Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 698,963 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $39,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.82 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

