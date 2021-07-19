Royal Bank of Canada Boosts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$2.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

TSE STEP opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.99.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.