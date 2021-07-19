Royal Bank of Canada Buys 346,929 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 146.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 584,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 346,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in L Brands were worth $36,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 687.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in L Brands by 44.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,561,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

LB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.